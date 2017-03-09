Hot Downloads

Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Home > TV News > TV News
News

‘May I Come in Madam?' completes one year

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2017 11:54 AM

Popular comedy show "May I Come in Madam?", starring Sandeep Anand, Nehha Pendse and Sapna Sikarwar, has completed one year since it went on air.

The Life OK show completed a year on Tuesday.

The sitcom showcases the life of Sajan (Sandeep), who is married to Sapna (Karishma) and has a secret crush on his boss Sanjana (Nehha). The story revolves around how Sajan manages to balance both his wife and his madam boss.

"I'm very elated that the show has completed a year. I'm really happy audiences have liked the show and the characters. I just hope audiences keep showering the show with same kind of love and blessings," Sandeep said in a statement.

Sharing her thoughts, Nehha said: "This journey has been really great, we had a lot of ups and downs. To complete one year has not been an easy task."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > May I Come In Madam, one year, Life OK, Sandeep Anand, Nehha Pendse, Sapna Sikarwar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top