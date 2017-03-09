‘May I Come in Madam?' completes one year

Popular comedy show "May I Come in Madam?", starring Sandeep Anand, Nehha Pendse and Sapna Sikarwar, has completed one year since it went on air.



The Life OK show completed a year on Tuesday.



The sitcom showcases the life of Sajan (Sandeep), who is married to Sapna (Karishma) and has a secret crush on his boss Sanjana (Nehha). The story revolves around how Sajan manages to balance both his wife and his madam boss.



"I'm very elated that the show has completed a year. I'm really happy audiences have liked the show and the characters. I just hope audiences keep showering the show with same kind of love and blessings," Sandeep said in a statement.



Sharing her thoughts, Nehha said: "This journey has been really great, we had a lot of ups and downs. To complete one year has not been an easy task."



