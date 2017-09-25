As Sony TV's popular romantic thriller drama Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Ltd.) is reaching towards its climax, the viewers are getting to witness some shocking twists and turns.

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Maya (Jennifer Winget) has successfully faked her death and she has returned in Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Saanjh's (Aneri Vajani) life to make it more complicated.

Now, we hear, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Maya will wreck havoc in their life with her new game plan.

Our source informs us, "Now Maya has plans to seek revenge from Arjun and Saanjh by ruining their business. Maya will now plan to spoil the chocolates produced by Arjun's company by mixing poison in them so that his reputation is spoiled and he is jailed. however it won't be long before Arjun learns about the poison added in the chocolates."

Will Arjun be able to stop the distribution of chocolates that will ultimately reach the public? Will he get to know that it is Maya's game plan? The upcoming episodes of the daily will unfold the answers to these questions.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

