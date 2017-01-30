Maya to get Arjun’s name tattooed in Beyhadh!

Whatever happens in Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas) is always extremely captivating.

Jennifer Winget as Maya never fails to give goose bumps to viewers with her magnificent performance.

Yet again, Maya’s next plan will hook audience to their TV screens.

As seen so far, Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Maya’s marriage preparations have begun. Maya is head over heels in love with Arjun and she is very excited about her wedding with her prince charming.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Maya will decide to make Arjun feel special so that he can forget his best friend Saanjh (Aneri Vajani). Hence, Maya will get inked for his lover. She will get Arjun’s name tattooed on her left hand. After seeing the tattoo, Arjun will be really happy and will hug Maya.

Later, they will have a romantic eye lock moment.

Awwww!

The actors unfortunately remained busy shooting to comment on the developments

