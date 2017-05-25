Maya to KILL her mom in Sony TV’s Beyhadh

High voltage dramatic twists coming up in Sony TV’s popular romantic thriller Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Ltd).

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Samay (Piyush Sahdev) has killed Saanjh’s (Aneri Vajani) father Prem (Imran Khan). The family has been shattered, and Arjun (Kushal Tandon) took time to console Saanjh.

Playing one of his dirty tricks again, Samay used this opportunity and clicked their picture through his phone.

Now we hear that he will use to this opportunity to convince Maya (Jennifer Winget) about Arjun’s closeness with Saanjh and a big twist will follow.

Our source informs us, “Maya has never liked Arjun’s closeness with Saanjh and now when she will see this happening again, she will plan out a dirty game to grab Arjun’s attention towards her. She will think that if Saanjh has gained Arjun’s sympathy after losing her father, the same way she can win his attention, if she will lose her mother. Executing her plan further, Maya will kill her mother Jhanvi (Kavita Ghai).”

OMG!!!

What will be the consequences of her act? Will Arjun ever learn about Maya’s intention of killing her mother? Only time will tell.

When we contacted Kavita Ghai she said that she is clueless about the development.

Keep reading this space for more updates.