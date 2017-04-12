Maya to shed off her clothes in Beyhadh

We did not see this coming at all!!!

Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas) has been presenting some really exciting tracks.

With the court drama hitting out, gear up to see some shocking scenes ahead.

With Maya (Jennifer Winget) accusing Ayaan (Sumit Bhardwaj) of attempt to rape, Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) has been fighting his case.

Now, in the coming episodes, Saanjh will try to put Maya down, by revealing her ugly truth in the court. She will also tell her that she will bring Maya’s real side to the fore.

Shared a source, “Saanjh will use the word ‘nanga’ (naked) in reference to bringing out her truth, but Maya being her usual self will take an extreme action that would shock everyone.”

Maya will drop down her jacket and present her semi clad body in the court. She will ask the judge to examine her injury marks and comprehend what she went through.

Her act will leave Arjun and his family red faced and Saanjh will not know how to react.

Will Maya manage to get Ayan jailed or Saanjh will save him?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

