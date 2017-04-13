Maya to SHOOT Saanjh in Sony TV’s Beyhadh

The thrilling tale of Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh has been really keeping us hooked.

The Cinevistaas productions show recently saw Maya (Jennifer Winget) shedding off her clothes in order to win the case against Ayaan (Sumit Bhardwaj).

Maya, who has accused Ayaan of rape charges, will head on against Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) now.

After her strip tease, Maya will now take another shocking step.

Shared a source, “While Saanjh will be interrogating her, Maya will get furious over her questions. Angered over her act, Maya will take the pistol from the police standing beside her, and shoot at Saanjh.”

OMG! Shocking, isn’t it?

Saanjh, with the strike of the bullet will fall down and lose conscious. Arjun (Kushal Tandon) would be taken aback by the development and rush to save her.

Will Saanjh lose her battle against Maya? Will she die? Too many questions!!

To know what lies ahead catch the episode tonight!

We called Aneri but she refused to talk about the matter.

