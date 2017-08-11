Sony TV’s popular romantic thriller Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Ltd.) is heading towards its climax!

The ongoing episode of the daily is unfolding lots of twists and turns in its storyline. The chase game between Maya (Jennifer Winget), Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) is quite gripping.

In the recent episodes, Maya has kidnapped Saanjh while Arjun has been looking out for her.

We hear that the upcoming episodes of the series are going to be even more gripping and full of suspense!!!

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Maya will make Saanjh a human bomb. Arjun will locate Saanjh as well but she won’t let him come close to her fearing that the bomb might blast. While Maya will keep threatening Arjun to kill Saanjh if he goes close to her, Jhanvi (Kavita Ghai) will slap Maya for all her evil deeds.”

Will Arjun be able to save Saanjh from Maya’s trap now? Well, that would be an interesting watch for the audience.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.