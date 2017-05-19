Hot Downloads

Manoj Chandila

Mayank to PROPOSE Pooja in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela

By TellychakkarTeam
19 May 2017 02:41 PM

Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions) will soon open up a new track, to keep its viewers hooked to the show.

Tellychakkar recently reported about Pooja (Sheen Das) coming back to Vyas house after Naren manages to convince her.

However, Naren’s dad Harish (Avinash Wadhawan) would get angry with him, upon seeing Pooja back to the house.

As we know Mayank (Tushar Khanna) has a soft corner for Pooja, and he will decide to propose her. But, when he will meet Pooja and try to express his feelings, he would get scared and start fumbling. He will end up lying to Pooja that he likes another girl.

Will Pooja ever learn about Mayank’s love towards her?

We could not get through the actors for their quote.

