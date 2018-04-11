Home > Tv > Tv News
News

'Mayavi Maling' actors trained by Sanskrit tutor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2018 12:18 PM

Mumbai: Actress Gracy Goswami says some of the cast members of the upcoming fantasy show Mayavi Maling had to take lessons in Sanskrit.

The show is an upcoming saga of three princesses played by Gracy, Vaani Sood and Neha Solanki, and their fight to save their kingdom.

The language used in the show is a mix of Hindi and Sanskrit. Initially, the three actresses found it tough to speak in Sanskrit fluently. Hence, the director decided to get a Sanskrit tutor to train them.

The training went on for a couple of months even before the actors started shooting for the show.

What do you think of Mayavi Maling?

"We went through diction training for Mayavi Maling. The language and pronunciation of a few words are different from the Hindi that we speak on a regular basis so; it was a must for all of us. It was initially challenging," Gracy said.

Mayavi Maling will air on Star Bharat. 

Tags > Gracy Goswami, Mayavi Maling, Star Bharat, Sanskrit, Upcoming Saga, Three princesses, Sanskrit tutor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rohit Shetty introduces 'Little Singham...

Rohit Shetty introduces 'Little Singham'
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days