'Mayavi Maling' actors trained by Sanskrit tutor

Mumbai: Actress Gracy Goswami says some of the cast members of the upcoming fantasy show Mayavi Maling had to take lessons in Sanskrit.

The show is an upcoming saga of three princesses played by Gracy, Vaani Sood and Neha Solanki, and their fight to save their kingdom.

The language used in the show is a mix of Hindi and Sanskrit. Initially, the three actresses found it tough to speak in Sanskrit fluently. Hence, the director decided to get a Sanskrit tutor to train them.

The training went on for a couple of months even before the actors started shooting for the show.

What do you think of Mayavi Maling?

"We went through diction training for Mayavi Maling. The language and pronunciation of a few words are different from the Hindi that we speak on a regular basis so; it was a must for all of us. It was initially challenging," Gracy said.

Mayavi Maling will air on Star Bharat.