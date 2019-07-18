Mayura Talwar enters the show as bodyguard and the current track of the show takes inspiration from the Bollywood film Bodyguard

Star Bharat’s popular show ‘Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan’ takes a one year leap. Sisodiya family’s elder son Rivaaj (Ram Yashvardha)turns out to be the famous Bhojpuri actor. And for his security enters Mayura Talwar as a security agent.

To all of our knowledge Mayura Talwar becomes the first women personal bodyguard. And this current track of the show i inspired by Salman’s famous film ‘Bodyguard’.

Rivaaj is not a normal person but is a famous Bhojpuri actor now. He is surrounded by his male and female fan followings. And for this he needed a personal bodyguard who would protect him. And Mayura enters and becomes a personal bodyguard of Rivaaj.

Mayura takes full onus of Rivaaj’s safety. Salman Khan who essayed the role of a bodyguard protected Asin in the movie.

When spoken to the talented actress Srishti on her experience playing the character she said,

“She is enjoying playing this role. I have taken inspiration from Salman’s Khan’s famous film ‘Bodyguard’ and took a lot of learning from the character. This role is a very powerful one and I hope the audience loves this character that I’m playing.”

