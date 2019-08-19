Mayura unveils real identity Rani exposing Raghav and Rani's murder mystery in Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan

MUMBAI: Thriller TV Serial Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan of Star Bharat is seeing a very interesting storyline with Rivaaj (Ram Yashvardhan) and Mayura's (Srishti Jain) revenge saga.



Mayura has kidnapped Rivaaj and has brought his twin brother Raam in the disguise of Rivaaj in the Sisodiya family.



While Raam is taking revenge from his family for abandoning him, Mayura now reveals her real identity, shocking Raam.



The storyline witnesses how Rivaaj turns out to be the evil in Rani's life, but Rivaaj's brother Raghav turns out to be her saviour.



Raghav protects Rani from Rivaaj and his evil family.



Everything goes well between Raghav and Rani, until one day, Rivaaj burns alive Rani and kills his brother Raghav, Rani's husband.



Soon, Mayura confronts the fake Rivaaj on his birthday.



Mayura, who is living in the Sisodiya family as Rivaaj, loves Rani.



Rani survives the fire tragedy but loses her face. Thus, she gets a new face.



Mayura has now kept Rivaaj captive and brought Rival's twin brother Raam to the family.



Raam and Mayura are taking revenge from Rivaaj. However, let's see if they get justice.