Mazel Vyas in Star Plus’ Diya Aur Baati Hum 2

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2017 01:29 PM

Star Plus and Shashi Sumeet Productions are leaving no stone unturned to work on the finer details and showcase a visual splendor on upcoming popular drama Diya Aur Baati Hum 2.

Apart from already bringing on board a bouquet of talented actors, the show, as per sources, will also feature the talented Mazel Vyas.

Mazel’s last stint on small screen was with Star Plus’ Saath Nibhana Saathiya as Meera.

The source maintains that Mazel will portray the character of Suman. She will be sister to male lead Avinesh Rekhi’s character.

Mazel’s father confirmed about she being part of the project.

Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 will launch by end of February or early March (2017) mostly at 9pm timeslot.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

