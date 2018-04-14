Home > Tv > Tv News
Media should give some space to celebrities: Arshi Khan

14 Apr 2018 05:37 PM

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss Season 11" contestant Arshi Khan feels that media should leave some space for celebrities when it comes to their personal or professional life.

Arshi interacted with media at the launch of author Sonalli Gupta's book titled "Of Love.. Life And Everything In Between" along with Rohit Verma and Archana Kochhar. When asked about her take on Comedian Kapil Sharma's incident where he was seen hurling abuses on the media house editor Vicky Lalwani via twitter and phone conversation blaming him for maligning his professional image, Arshi said, "It was Kapil Sharma's mistake for whatever he has done but I think media should also understand that an individual is involved in so many things in his life. He must have been going through some family or professional issues so media should also give that kind of space to celebrities when it comes to their personal or professional life."

So is Arshi willing to work with Kapil Sharma if she gets an opportunity?

"Definitely... who doesn't want to work with Kapil? He is not only popular in India but he is famous internationally as well. He is such a huge comedian so yes, if I get an opportunity to work with him then surely, I will work."

The book was launched by Verma, celebrity plastic surgeon Aamod Rao and actress and karate medalist

who joined the stage as panelists.

(Source: IANS) 

