Medical reports confirm Piyush Sahdev's culpability; charge sheet on the way

TellyChakkar has been a forerunner when one talks about bringing exclusive or breaking news, we make it a point to keep the audience up-to-date about the news.

According to the latest development in the Beyhadh actor, Piyush Sahdev's rape case, the actor's bail plea is rejected and he is kept in the Arthur Road jail under judicial custody.

(Also Read: Shocking revelations behind Piyush Sahdev's arrest)

Piyush who was arrested on 22 November under IPC section 376 on the charges of rape is proved guilty according to the medical test reports, informs our sources.

To know more about the progress with regards to the case's investigation, TellyChakkar got in touch with Kiran Kale, Senior Inspector, Versova Police Station said, “He is still in jail and his charge sheet is being prepared; until then he is being kept in judicial custody and the investigation is going on alongside.”

(Also Read: Is the victim repenting for filing a case against Piyush Sahdev?)

The investigation period is 90 days; that means the actor is going to stay behind the bars for the next 3 months. At least!

Sooner or later the truth is bound to come out and TellyChakkar will keep its reader's updated with any further development in the case.