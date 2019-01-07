Meena Sharma to enter Jiji Maa

: Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa (Jay Productions) will soon take a major leap with a lot of changes in the story-line.TellyChakkar exclusively revealed about the plot of the show.Latest, we have learned that actress Mina Sharma have been roped in for a meaty role in the show. We contacted Mina, who confirmed the news and said “My character name is Chamki who is pretty rude and ruthless. She will torture Govind (Gauransh Sharma)”.Also, close sources inform us, “Actress Priyanka Priyadarshani will also be seen in the show. Her character Bhavna will accuse Suyash (Dishank Arrora) of molestation”.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.