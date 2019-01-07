News

Meena Sharma to enter Jiji Maa

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
07 Jan 2019 01:23 PM
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa (Jay Productions) will soon take a major leap with a lot of changes in the story-line.

TellyChakkar exclusively revealed about the plot of the show.

(Read here : Jiji Maa’s plot post leap REVEALED)

Latest, we have learned that actress Mina Sharma have been roped in for a meaty role in the show. We contacted Mina, who confirmed the news and said “My character name is Chamki who is pretty rude and ruthless. She will torture Govind (Gauransh Sharma)”.

Also, close sources inform us, “Actress Priyanka Priyadarshani will also be seen in the show. Her character Bhavna will accuse Suyash (Dishank Arrora) of molestation”.


Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Meena Sharma, JiJi Maa, Priyanka Priyadarshani, Chamki, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Debina and Gurmeet's Roman getaway!

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days