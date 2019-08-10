Meenakshi and Kunal succeed in separating Abeer and Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Meenakshi and Kunal soon succeed in separating Abeer and Mishti.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Meenakshi pressurizes Mishti to unfold Kuhu’s truth in front of everyone, as she wants to tag Mishti as a bad person and a homebreaker.

Moreover, she intends to make Abeer dislike Mishti.

In the upcoming episode, Mishti obeys Meenakshi orders and make it known to everyone that Kuhu is an illegitimate child.

This step of hers angers Abeer, who breaks all ties with her.

Finally, Meenakshi and Kunal succeed.

Will Abeer realize his mistake and unite with Mishti?

Stay tuned to know.