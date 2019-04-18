Meenakshi insults Mishti; Abeer stands up for her in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up with some major drama for viewers in its upcoming episodes. In the ongoing track, the families are enjoying Ketki’s sangeet ceremony.



Ketiki’s haldi ceremony is on, but Meenakshi decides not to be a part of this function because of her anger. Abeer brings Meenakshi out. The Maheshwaris put forward a request for marital courtship.



Meenakshi goes against Mishti and tells her that Kunal is not a car that she will test drive.



This shocks the Maheshwaris, but Abeer speaks in favor of Mishti, as he realises how important it is to know each other before marriage.



Abeer thus talks to Meenakshi about the same.



It will be interesting to see how Meenakshi reacts to this.