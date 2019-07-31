Meenakshi takes DRASTIC STEP in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Meenakshi is irked with Abeer and Kunal for having fallen in love with Mishti and Kuhu respectively. She now wants to separate all of them and plans to kill them.

In the earlier episode, we have seen that Meenakshi stops Mishti from exposing the truth about Kunal to everyone. But Mishti is stubborn about it.

In the upcoming episode, She meets the entire family and exposes Kunal in front of everyone.

In addition, she confesses her love for Abeer. The latter stands by her and reciprocates his feelings too.

This does not go down well with Meenakshi. She is furious.

Meenakshi then tells Vishamber to end Abeer and Mishti’s love story. She threatens to break Kunal and Kuhu’s alliance if he does not do so.

It will be interesting to see how everyone reacts to this.