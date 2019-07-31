News

Meenakshi takes DRASTIC STEP in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 06:29 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Meenakshi is irked with Abeer and Kunal for having fallen in love with Mishti and Kuhu respectively. She now wants to separate all of them and plans to kill them.

In the earlier episode, we have seen that Meenakshi stops Mishti from exposing the truth about Kunal to everyone. But Mishti is stubborn about it.

In the upcoming episode, She meets the entire family and exposes Kunal in front of everyone.

In addition, she confesses her love for Abeer. The latter stands by her and reciprocates his feelings too.

This does not go down well with Meenakshi. She is furious.

Meenakshi then tells Vishamber to end Abeer and Mishti’s love story. She threatens to break Kunal and Kuhu’s alliance if he does not do so.

It will be interesting to see how everyone reacts to this. 

Tags > Meenakshi, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, track, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha

past seven days