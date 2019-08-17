Meenakshi to torture Kuhu after Kunal-Kuhu's marriage in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus daily soap opera Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is seeing a very high time track in the current storyline.

Kunal and Kuhu finally come together and tie wedding knots.

Here Abeer also brings Mishti back but is still confused over what made Mishti expose Kuhu's illegitimate truth and create a mess.

Coming forward storyline will see the sweet beginning of Kunal and Kuhu's marital life.

However, nothing seems to go as easy as Abeer, Mishti, and Kuhu thought of.

Abeer forced Meenakshi to get Kunal and Kuhu married while he also put a do or die situation before Meenakshi.

Where Meenakshi's all plans to get rid of Kuhu got in vain,

Meenakshi now turns to settle scores with Kuhu.

It will be highly intensified to watch how Kuhu will face Kunal's hate and Meenakshi's revengeful challenges.