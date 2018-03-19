Meera Deosthale had a crush on Param Singh

Mumbai: When it comes to gushing and crushing on favourite celeb, tinsel town beauties are no different from common people.

Well, Meera Deosthale, who is earning accolades for her role of Chakor in Udaan, had a crush on someone from the entertainment industry itself.

Any guesses who?

Well, the actress, who made her acting debut in 2014 with Colors popular soap Sasural Simar ka, had a crush on Param Singh. Yes, we are talking about the Sadda Haq fame actor who with his charming persona enjoys a great female fan following.

On being asked about her love life, Meera shared that she had a crush on actor Param Singh.

“I wanted to pursue engineering before acting, as my father is a mechanical engineer by profession. I have always been proud of him and looked up to him. So much so that I even had a tiny crush on actor Param Singh as he played the character of an engineer in a show," said the actress who was later seen in Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls and Bindass TV episodic drama, Zindagi Wins.

“I used to watch that show when I was in school and I really admired Param’s chemistry with his co-actor. Param is an excellent actor and a better human being,” Meera added.

TellyChakkar wishes Meera all the best for her future endeavors.