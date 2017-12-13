Meera Deosthale has ‘countless memories’ with Paras Arora on the sets of Udann!

We all are well aware that actors spend a majority of their time with their co-actors than their family because of their shooting schedule. Just like every TV show set, the Udann actors too share a great bond with each other.

Paras Arora aka Vivaan, who happens to share a great bond with the cast of the show, was recently missed by the daily soaps’ leading female face, Meera Deosthale as the two shared some good friendship when they shot together!

Meera shared a picture of Paras and herself on Instagram and we guess she is missing him around –

Limitless laughs, countless memories!!! A post shared by Meera Deosthale (@meera.deosthale) on Dec 12, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Meera definitely has some very fond memories with the Paras! We contacted her to know more about her nostalgia but she asked us to call back later as she was shooting.

