Meera Deosthale pens down heartfelt message post exiting Udaan

MUMBAI: Colors' popular show Udaan witnessed a few major changes.



Actors who were associated with the show for the longest time bid audieu to it. The main reason was that the makers wanted to introduce a leap in the show.



Vidhi Pandya and Vijayandra Khumeria bid farewell, while there was news of Meera too quitting the show.



Reports of Meera being replaced by Toral Rasputra were already out post Meera’s reluctance to play a mother to a girl almost her age.



Meera wrapped up the shoot recently and posted a heartfelt message filled with gratitude on a social media platform.

Meera wrote, '15.2.2016-1.4.2019 A wonderful show with wonderful people working on it and associated with it. a beautiful chapter of my life which moulded to me to be who I am. Has given me more than I could ask for. Has given me all of love and blessings. Thank you for making this happen. I shall cherish each and every day and moment forever. Till we meet again.'



See the post.

Here’s wishing Meera all the best for her future endeavours.