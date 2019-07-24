News

Meet Bros, Erica Fernandes and Priyank Sharma to be seen in THIS show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Bollywood star Sohail Khan and choreographer Marzi Pestonji to be part of Khatra Khatra Khatra’s special episode on completing 100 episodes very soon (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/sohail-khan-and-marzi-pestonji-feature-khatra-khatra-khatra-s-100-episode-special-190723).

Now, we have learnt that Puncch Beat and Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes and music director duo Meet Bros will be seen in the coming episodes of Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Khatra Khatra Khatra is produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh and it airs on Colors. The show has already witnessed popular celebrities namely Karishma Tanna, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Mohit Malik, Aly Goni, Punit Pathak, Ridhima Pandit, Kanika Mann amongst others.

