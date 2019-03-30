News

Meet Hina Khan’s BFF from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2019 03:28 PM
MUMBAI: In addition to being a super talented and versatile actress, Hina Khan has transformed from a girl next door to a diva in the true sense. She is a fitness enthusiast and has a massive fan following on social media.

Hina is known for being a disciplined actor and someone who doesn’t believe in building relationships while at work. She is a professional who knows her craft, reports to work on time, and is focused until wrap up.

However, Hina has now found a friend in her on-screen sister, Ariah Agarwal aka Mishti, from Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

The lady took to social media to announce how surprised she was to know that Ariah is Ayush Agarwal’s sister. Ayush played the role of Mohit Agarwal and Naitik’s best friend in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On finding out that Ariah is her ex-co-star's sister, Hina was overwhelmed, and the two bonded pretty well!



It looks like Hina has a made new friend in town!
Tags > Hina Khan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Ariah Agarwal, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TellyChakkar,

