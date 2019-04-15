Meet Hina Khan’s BFF from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

: Hina Khan has very few friends in the industry, but the ones she is close to are for life!While we currently often see her interacting and having a gala time with her colleagues from her current show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has a close friend from her debut show: Lata Sabharwal, who plays the role of Rajshri in both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off project, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.Hina was seen spending some quality time shopping together with Lata.

She also showed gratitude and love to Lata for the dinner she prepared for her.Cheers to good friendship, Hina and Lata!