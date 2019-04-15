News

Meet Hina Khan’s BFF from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 06:37 PM
MUMBAI: Hina Khan has very few friends in the industry, but the ones she is close to are for life!

While we currently often see her interacting and having a gala time with her colleagues from her current show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has a close friend from her debut show: Lata Sabharwal, who plays the role of Rajshri in both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off project, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Hina was seen spending some quality time shopping together with Lata.



She also showed gratitude and love to Lata for the dinner she prepared for her.



Cheers to good friendship, Hina and Lata!
Tags > Hina Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara, Directors' Kut, Rajan Shahi, Akshara-Naitik, Star Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Lata Sabarwal, BFF, Dinner, Hina and Lata, Maheshwari, Singhanias, Ishq Mey Marjaawan, YRKKH, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier...

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier League)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood

past seven days