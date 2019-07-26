Meet Indian television’s 'Harry Potter'!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest running shows. The soap never fails to entertain audience. It has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens with its gripping storyline.

The show features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles and their on-screen chemistry is also being loved by the audience. Shivangi plays the role of Naira, while Mohsin plays Kartik. The show is currently going through an extremely dramatic phase as Kartik and Naira’s son Kairav is on the verge of meeting his father.

The little boy Tanmay Rishi Shah is extremely popular on the set and has become the favourite of everyone. The little boy has a striking resemblance with actor Daniel Radcliffe who has played Harry Potter in the movie.

Speaking about the same, Mohsin said to the media, "Fans have been messaging me regularly that Tanmay resembles Harry Potter. I have a great rapport with him. The kid is cute and has won the hearts of everyone.” Shivangi said, "Yes, he is our very own Harry Potter. Tanmay resembles Daniel Radcliffe a lot. He is a very sweet and jolly kid. Our bonding is very well and we have a great time on the set. His vibes and energy is very positive.”

Rajan Shahi, the maker of the show, added, "The way Shivangi bonds and takes care of Tanmay is so endearing. There is a collage picture of Daniel and Tanmay which was sent by Mohsin to me which was an amazing observation.”