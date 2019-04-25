Meet Krishna Chali London actress Meghna Chakraborty’s TikTok ‘TWIN’!

MUMBAI: The internet has made the world a smaller place to live in. Actors can connect with their fans easily and vice versa. No longer do fans have to wait for hours to have that one glimpse into their favourite actor's personal lives, as celebrities keep sharing their latest doings on their social media handles.



TikTok has become quite a sensation, and the youth is obsessed with it. There are many celebrities who have taken a fancy to the app, and it looks like Krishna Chali London actress Meghna Chakraborty too loves putting up fun videos on it.



While she is busy shooting for her show most of the time, she engaged in a fun moment in her free time with her friend and co-star Vividha Kirti.



Take a look.

Cheers to good friendship Meghna and Vividha!