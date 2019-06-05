News

Meet Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha aka Pragya’s ‘BFF’...

MUMBAI: As much as the audience wants to believe that the actors who play friends in movies and TV shows have a warm and friendly friendship off the set, it’s not always the case.

Sometimes, the actors do such a good job at pretending to be close that it’s almost impossible to believe that they aren’t actually the best of friends! However, times have changed, and actors share a good rapport in the entertainment fraternity.

Recently, Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia’s reel and real wives, Sriti Jha and Kanchi Kaul respectively, happened to meet each other, and it looks like they have found good friendship in one another.

Sriti took to social media to post a selfie picture with Kanchi and mentioned that Kanchi’s smile is ‘love’.

That smile is @kanchikaul

Looks like Sriti has found a BFF in Kanchi, isn’t it?

