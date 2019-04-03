News

Meet Mohenna Kumari Singh’s NEW dance student

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari Singh is a stupendous dancer!

They say you can’t take dance away from a dancer, and this is the case with Mohena too.

Mohena is busy shooting for Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut).

Although Mohena is now a dedicated actor, she often takes time out from her busy schedule to dance and keep her love for dancing alive.

During breaks between her shots, she can be spotted dancing her heart out on the sets or in her make-up room.

Recently, Mohena had a new dance student on the sets of her show. The dancing diva taught a few amazing lifts to her co-actor Ali Hassan. The lifts look pretty scary, but Ali pulled them off brilliantly.

See the video.

Well, it certainly seems like Mohena is a great teacher also.

