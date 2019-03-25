Meet Pearl V Puri’s WORKOUT BUDDY

MUMBAI: If you’re struggling with motivation to work out, or you simply want to squeeze more out of every workout you do, then one of the smartest moves you can make is to get a workout buddy.

A workout buddy can often be the difference between mediocre and incredible results! In fact, your buddy helps you give it your all.

There is mammoth pressure on actors to look good and maintain a fit body, as it is one of the strongest mandates of being in the entertainment industry. And so is it for Pearl V Puri, who works out very hard to maintain that impressive physique.

Puri started his career by featuring in several television commercials. He made his television debut with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in a supporting role. He rose to fame with the character of Abeer Malhotra in Star Plus's Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil. He currently plays Mahir Sehgal in Colors’ Naagin.

One of the reasons his workout gives incredible reasons could be his workout buddy Aamir Ali!

Take a look at his post below.

