News

Meet Pearl V Puri’s WORKOUT BUDDY

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2019 04:13 PM

MUMBAI: If you’re struggling with motivation to work out, or you simply want to squeeze more out of every workout you do, then one of the smartest moves you can make is to get a workout buddy.

A workout buddy can often be the difference between mediocre and incredible results! In fact, your buddy helps you give it your all.

There is mammoth pressure on actors to look good and maintain a fit body, as it is one of the strongest mandates of being in the entertainment industry. And so is it for Pearl V Puri, who works out very hard to maintain that impressive physique.

Puri started his career by featuring in several television commercials. He made his television debut with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in a supporting role. He rose to fame with the character of Abeer Malhotra in Star Plus's Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil. He currently plays Mahir Sehgal in Colors’ Naagin.

One of the reasons his workout gives incredible reasons could be his workout buddy Aamir Ali!

Take a look at his post below.

Show your love for Pearl V Puri and Aamir Ali in the comments section below!
Tags > Pearl V Puri, Star Plus, Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Mahir Sehgal, Colors tv, Naagin,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

From the sets of Rising Star 3

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which look does Erica Fernandes carry well

Erica Fernandes
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days