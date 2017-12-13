Meet Rohan Gandotra, the new 'Parth' in Dil Se Dil Tak

Mumbai: COLORS has just announced that Dil Se Dil Tak, a dilchasp love story that premiered in January this year will now see Rohan Gandotra as ‘Parth Bhanushali’ while Sidharth Shukla moves on to fulfil other commitments. Playing one of the most admired character on Indian Television, Rohan will be sharing the screen space along with Jasmin Bhasin (Teni) and Rashami Desai (Shorvori) respectively.

Stepping into Parth’s shoes, Rohan Gandotra said, “It’s a feeling of pride for me that I have got a golden opportunity to play a well-established character of ‘Parth’ that is loved by many. 2017 couldn’t have ended better than this. I’ve seen Siddharth Shukla’s work and he’s done a remarkable job! His character has different layers to it, and I am eager to explore it and learn more. I’m hoping to do justice to the show and hope to create a place in the hearts of the viewers.”

Biding adieu to the show, Siddharth Shukla said, "Somewhere I wasn’t creatively intrigued with the way Parth’s character was shaping up in the show and hence decided to opt out rather than have creative differences. COLORS has played a pivotal role in shaping up my career and I want to thank them for their continued support. I wish the show all the best.”

Dil Se Dil Tak traces the life of a millennial couple Parth and Shorvori whose love for each other, the highs and lows in their marriage and the obstacles in their life opens door for Teni’s uninhibited involvement. Just when things were going smoothly, Shorvori’s demise brought a storm in everybody’s lives. In the recent episode, everyone is shocked to see Teni back in the chawl. Excited to see Chutkan after so long, Teni goes to hug him and requests him to go to Bhanushali house to handover the baby’s milk. She also tells him that she wants to leave her past behind and start fresh by doing starting her own business like tiffin service.

Rohan Gandotra is all set to start shooting for the show in a couple of days.