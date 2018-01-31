Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Meet Rohit Shetty’s ‘Guru’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2018 01:31 PM

Mumbai, 31 January 2018: ‘Flying cars, jumping from one wall to another, battling on top of jeeps’ - the only person whose name pops up in our heads when we read this is Rohit Shetty.

The man who is an inspiration to many shared the name of his idol while shooting for his reality show, India’s Next Superstars on Star Plus. Action in the Hindi cinema is perceived differently by different directors. Some like bloodshed, some like speed while some take their level of imagination a notch above all.  Such is the power of Rohit Shetty who is known for creating history in the field of action and he owes his success to his guru.

Rohit says, “Whatever I know about action is all because of my guru, Veeru Devgan. He made me fall in love with this genre since I was a kid. I remember assisting him and asking multiple questions but he patiently answered them all.”

Wow, don’t we all wish for someone so encouraging in our lives too?

Tags > Rohit Shetty, India’s Next Superstars, Star Plus, Veeru Devgan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celeb galore at the special screening of Haq Se

Celeb galore at the special screening of Haq Se
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days