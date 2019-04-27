Meet Shoaib Ibrahim's special someone. No, it’s not Dipika Kakar

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors on television and was last seen in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Prem in the serial Sasural Simar Ka.



Like most actors, Shoaib is also very close to his family and keeps posting photos and videos of them. Very often, the actor goes on short trips and vacations. There is a saying that daughters are always closest to their fathers and sons to their mothers.



Even Shoaib is very close to his mother. Today is his mother’s birthday, and the actor shared a lovely post for her, where he said that whatever he is today is because of her and she is the special lady in his life who sees the best in whatever he does.



Shoaib's posts definitely prove that he is a doting son.



Check out his recent post.

This is the post where he wished to have his mother for his upcoming lives also

In this post she captioned the post by saying that his mother is always there with him, and no one can replace them in one’s life.

In this post he asked his mother who will be the person who will love him the way she does