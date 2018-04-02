Home > Tv > Tv News
Meet the ‘Boman Irani’ of television - Gulfam Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2018 06:15 PM

Mumbai:One can easily say that actress Gulfam Khan is the jack of all trades.  She is not only an egghead when it comes to portraying roles which are heterogeneous in nature but also a gifted painter and writer.

Currently seen in Colors’ Laado 2, Gulfam will also share screen space with Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit in Alt Balaji’s upcoming web originals, Kapoors. Speaking about how she will manage to adroitly balance her projects she averred, “Thankfully, the production houses I am associated with are very cooperative. “

When quizzed about the miscellany of roles she has played so far in her career, Gulfam said, “I am a theatre artist primarily and acting has always been my passion. I wouldn’t take sole credit by calling myself an opportunist but I feel that I am blessed that I have always been offered unconventional roles. And this is not only limited to my stint in TV shows. This is the same with my career in Bollywood as well. “

“My good friend and actress Shubhangi Atre Poorey calls me Boman Irani of television,” she laughed.

What do you think of Boman Irani ?

Recalling instances, Gulfam shared, “I remember while shooting for my film Dhanak in Rajasthan, I was sitting below a tree waiting for my shot. My producer, Elahe Hiptoola could not recognize me in the attire I wore since I fit in so well. She summoned the unit people to ask me not to sit below the tree in Rajashtani. It is when I waved back that she realized it was me, Gulfam and not a local villager. “

Talking about her association with Laado 2, Gulfam also mentioned that she looks at her stint in the show as an advantage.

She quipped, “It is a nice show and it is a different pick. I meet a lot of people and it is not usual for me to make friends. But here, I have met good people and more than anything, currently, with older shows like Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ruling the roost on TRPs, Laado 2’s progression is commendable.”

 Way to go Gulfam!

 

