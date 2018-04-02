Meet the ‘Boman Irani’ of television - Gulfam Khan

Mumbai:One can easily say that actress Gulfam Khan is the jack of all trades. She is not only an egghead when it comes to portraying roles which are heterogeneous in nature but also a gifted painter and writer.

Currently seen in Colors’ Laado 2, Gulfam will also share screen space with Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit in Alt Balaji’s upcoming web originals, Kapoors. Speaking about how she will manage to adroitly balance her projects she averred, “Thankfully, the production houses I am associated with are very cooperative. “

When quizzed about the miscellany of roles she has played so far in her career, Gulfam said, “I am a theatre artist primarily and acting has always been my passion. I wouldn’t take sole credit by calling myself an opportunist but I feel that I am blessed that I have always been offered unconventional roles. And this is not only limited to my stint in TV shows. This is the same with my career in Bollywood as well. “

“My good friend and actress Shubhangi Atre Poorey calls me Boman Irani of television,” she laughed.

