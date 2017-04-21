Meet the child actors of Colors Bangla's Jhumur

Tellychakkar.com recently reported about Colors Bangla launching a new soap Jhumur, an adaptation of the Hindi drama Uttaran.

We have also shared that the upcoming soap will throw light on the friendship between two girls namely Jhumur and Nayanika. Sambhabi has been roped in to play the role of Jhumur, while Adrija will be seen as Nayanika.

Now we bring to you more details about the tiny tots.

Well, Sambhabi is a five-year-old KG student and Adrija is an eight-year-old class III student.

This is the debut show for both the child actors and they bagged their roles via auditions.

At the recent set visit of the show which was held at NT-1 Studio, when we asked Sambhabi if she is enjoying her work as an actress, she smiled and said ‘yes’.

She also talked about her favourite food. She said, “My favourite food is mangsher haddi.”

And if you thought that she wants to be an actress when she grows up, then you are wrong. When asked about her career aspiration, giving it a thought, she chirped, “I want to be a doctor.”

On the other hand, Adrija has a different career goal. She said with a bright smile, “I would like to be an actress.”

She is studying in Gokhale Memorial Girls' School and loves to gorge on Biryani.

Both the child actors might have different goals in life but the common thing that binds them together is the soap, which both of them are enjoying.

Tellychakkar.com wishes them good luck.

Produced by Blue Water Pictures and directed by Prabir Ganguly, it will launch from 3 May, airing every Monday to Saturday at 7.30 pm.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.