News

Meet the Jai and Veeru of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: The happiness on hearing the phrase ‘pack up’ is something only an actor would understand!

Young actresses Aakriti Sharma and Myra Singh of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala share a great bond off-screen.

Recently, the talented cuties were thrilled they were asked to pack up early. And to celebrate this moment, they both shot a video that reminds us of the bond between Jai and Veeru from Sholay.

Take a look!

Popular Star Plus show Kullfi Kumar Bajewala has won a million hearts with the unique storyline and talented performances of the entire cast.

The story follows the journey of a young singing prodigy who sets out to find her father. The show is filled with several moments of love, betrayal, and determination.

The chemistry between Sikandar and Kullfi, played by Mohit Malik and Aakriti respectively, is the highlight of the show. They share an equally strong bond off screen too and frequently share loving posts on social media.

The show has always been well placed when it comes to TRP ratings.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Juhi
Juhi
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days