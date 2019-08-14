Meet the Jai and Veeru of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The happiness
Young actresses Aakriti Sharma and Myra Singh of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala share a great bond off-screen.
Recently, the talented cuties were thrilled they were asked to pack up early. And to celebrate this moment, they both shot a video that reminds us of the bond between Jai and Veeru from Sholay.
Popular Star Plus show
The story follows the journey of a young singing prodigy who sets out to find her father. The show is filled with several moments of love, betrayal, and determination.
The chemistry between Sikandar and Kullfi, played by Mohit Malik and Aakriti respectively, is the highlight of the show. They share an equally strong bond
The show has always been well placed when it comes to TRP ratings.
