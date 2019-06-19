Meet the Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi of television!

MUMBAI: Both Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi are two of the most talented and well-known actresses of the 90s. Apart from their acting skills, the duo was also known for their impeccable dancing.



From their mudras and expressions to their grooves, everything was perfect, and they carried themselves with grace and elan. They aced all dance forms, from traditional and lyrical hip-hop to contemporary and even sensual songs, leaving the masses enthralled.



Well, we have a similar dynamic duo on television today. Any guesses?



They are none other than Shivangi Joshi and Mohena Kumari, who top the list of impressive dancers from the telly world. Shivangi frequently posts videos of her dancing on her social media accounts, and her fans shower her with all their love and appreciation through their comments. And as we all know, Mohena is a professionally trained dancer. She has learned both Kathak and jazz and even participated in a dance reality show on television.



Check out their videos below!

