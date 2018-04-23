Meet the man behind Zain Imam’s drooling shirtless photo shoot

MUMBAI: Currently he is the hottest property on the television space. His candy eyes and smoking looks have earned him many followers. Maybe that is the reason why his TV show Naamkarann is quite a rage amongst the youngsters. Well, we are talking about Zain Imam.

The hot lad has never really flaunted his hot bod on social media or on TV space. However, the actor has now finally showed his chiseled body and we can’t do anything except drooling…

TellyChakkar has got its hands on Zain Imam’s exclusive pictures from his recent photo shoot. The actor has left us enamoured and wondering!!!

Here have a look at the exclusive never seen before pictures--

Well, the man who made this photo shoot possible is photographer, Sajid Shahid. Shahid has easily captured the dapper look of Zain in his lens. His abs, sculpted body and innocent face have been clicked impeccably by the photographer, which will be a treat for the fans of the actor.

Besides Zain Imam, the photographer, who hails from Delhi, has clicked celebrities like Niti Taylor, Abhilash Kumar, Ridheema Tiwari and Purvi Mundada.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sajid spoke about his experience, “I really like working with Zain. He is a very lively and cheerful guy. Both of us are quite comfortable working with each other. Apart from a professional relation, we also share a brotherly bond and that makes me shoot with him again and again.”

Talking about the photo session, Sajid narrated his idea behind it. He shared, “The idea was to give him a perfect gentleman look this time. Every time with Zain it has been a guy next door look. So in this particular shoot we planned all the looks with suits, blazers and tuxedos. All outfits were sourced from designers and the outcome was just amazing.”

Meanwhile, stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more stories.