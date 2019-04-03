Meet the most 'EXPERIMENTAL ACTRESS' of Television - Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes looks like a complete stunner in her Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kii. We absolutely love watching her as Prerna.She is one of the most loved television stars, and one of the main reasons the serial does so well is the pairing of the Erica and Parth and the chemistry they share. The love they portray on-screen definitely touches the hearts of the audience.Playing Prerna, she has captivated the hearts of all her fans, as she has brought in an array of shades to her on-screen personality. Earlier she was seen as a strong and ambitious woman who believed in her dreams of being a successful woman and helping her family out. Her character had strength, and this was what attracted Anurag towards her.

Since Komolika’s entry in her life, Prerna’s transition from an emotional and feeble character to a strong and revengeful one has been amazing. Komolika created problems for Prerna, and now she has returned with a ‘2.0’ version, who has a new mission, revenge, and vision.Komolika has made her sign the divorce papers by fraudulent means, and to resolve this situation, Prerna is going to don the garb of a sardar and introduce herself as an income tax officer to get hold of the papers.The most commendable thing about Erica is that she can carry off any look with as much grace and conviction!