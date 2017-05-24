Hot Downloads

Aalesha
Aalesha
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Naura
Naura
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Meet the new 'Rani' in Sarrtaj Gill’s life

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2017 07:28 PM

Recently, a new member paid a surprise visit on the sets of Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins). And that member is none other than but a new Rani!

Yes, you read it right!

The lead actor of the show Sarrtaj Gill, who plays the role of Raja shot a funny sequence with a hen named Rani.  

As per the ongoing track, Rani (Eisha Singh) is angry with Raja, and he is trying all means to win her heart back.

In order to bring a smile on her face, Raja gets a murgi (hen) at home and cajoles his love through cute comic moments.

As per our sources, "Initially Sarrtaj was terrified of the murgi and would take very long to give his shot. However, once he became comfortable with the murgi he started enjoying shooting."

We buzzed Sarrtaj but he remained unavailable to comment.

Tags > Zee TV, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Eisha Singh, Sarrtaj Gill,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top