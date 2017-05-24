Meet the new 'Rani' in Sarrtaj Gill’s life

Recently, a new member paid a surprise visit on the sets of Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins). And that member is none other than but a new Rani!

Yes, you read it right!

The lead actor of the show Sarrtaj Gill, who plays the role of Raja shot a funny sequence with a hen named Rani.

As per the ongoing track, Rani (Eisha Singh) is angry with Raja, and he is trying all means to win her heart back.

In order to bring a smile on her face, Raja gets a murgi (hen) at home and cajoles his love through cute comic moments.

As per our sources, "Initially Sarrtaj was terrified of the murgi and would take very long to give his shot. However, once he became comfortable with the murgi he started enjoying shooting."

We buzzed Sarrtaj but he remained unavailable to comment.