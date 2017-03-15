Meet the newest prankster of tinsel town

Who doesn’t love a little bit of fun and frolic amid hectic schedules? But there’s no secret that shooting for shows isn’t so much masti as it seems. Instead, it’s all about tight schedules, long shooting hours, lots of hard work and bevy of busy people running from one corner to another. So, if you visit the sets of bindass’ Girl In The City Chapter 2 it wasn’t any different.



But thanks to actor Karanvir Sharma, who makes his web-series debut as Kiran on the new chapter of Girl in the City, for causing happy chaos on the sets! Karanvir is quite a prankster in real life.



One day, like usual the cast and crew was preparing for the shoot till suddenly the fire alarm went off. Everyone got a little perturbed and a few crew members went on to hunt the fire threat on the location. The situation was in control, but no one could figure what triggered the alarm! Finally, Karanvir broke into giggles as he couldn’t hold his amusement any longer and confessed that he had set the fire alarm.



But that wasn’t all! A few days later, Karanvir was up to some new prank. After shooting a scene, Meera Sehgal aka Mithila Palkar went on a wild goose chase for her mobile phone. She searched her room, asked her team if they had seen her mobile phone. At last, she decided to inform the crew about her missing phone. Guess what she found out! She wasn’t the only one who had lost her phone. Once again, the shoot came to a sudden halt and every one began looking for lost phones till they noticed Karanvir, unaffected, and his head buried in his own phone and next to him was a bag – filled with of course all the “lost” mobiles



It were such instances that often lightened up the mood and heightened the spirits on the sets. And during the shoot, every time Karanvir was around, the team was on high alert waiting for the next prank to unfold and getting a well-deserved break from hectic schedules!



Recalling the playful memories, the young actor said, 'The vibe is pretty chilled on the sets of Girl In The City Chapter 2. I have had an opportunity to play pranks on the sets and it has been so much fun. Be it catching crew members sleeping and snoring on set or turning on the fire alarm or misplacing their smart phones. Everyone has been a great sport and worked really hard at the same time. This has been one of the most memorable shoots for me."



Girl In The City Chapter 2 premieres on the 24 March 2017, 6 pm only on bindass!