Meet the PRANKSTER Sanjeeda Sheikh

Wouldn’t life be boring if there were no fun and masti?

We all know how great an actor Sanjeeda Sheikh is. But have you seen Sanjeeda’s notorious side?

We are sure you haven’t!

The gorgeous actress, who is busy shooting for her upcoming show on Star Plus, played a funny prank with one of the crew members in the production.

Well, the poor girl was in a shock after Sanjeeda dropped a rope on her, that looked and felt like a snak. Without much adieu here watch this video!

Hehheeheh #onlocation #prankster A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Wasn’t it funny?