Meet the REAL CHEF in Divyanka Tripathi's life

MUMBAI: Television's most popular actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's fans are in love with her character of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.



But more than that, most of her friends, acquaintances, and fans know that she is very humble and grounded in real life. In spite of being one of the most loved actresses on television, she does not have a starry attitude. While she looks ethereal in the ethnic outfits she wears, she has lost quite a lot of weight off late and has been surprising everyone with modish style statements.



The very talented Divyanka will soon be seen in ALTBalaji's upcoming web series titled Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, which promises to be an entertaining ride.



Directed by ace director Pradeep Sarkar, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala focuses on human relationships and conflicts in the backdrop of gourmet cooking. It will explore tears, love, and misunderstandings through the heart-breaking journey of Nitya (Divyanka) and Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal).



Divyanka will play the role of a chef in the series, which is quite a change from her character in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.



The gorgeous actress recently had a 'chef moment' at her house. Divyanka shared a picture where she was seen bonding with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law over cooking.



Have a look!

Well, we can't wait to see Divyanka in a new avatar and her sizzling chemistry with Rajeev in Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. What about you?