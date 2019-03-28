Meet the Taimur Ali Khan of TV

MUMBAI: Nawabi couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan became an internet sensation within just a year of being born and has a massive fan following similar to that of any other Bollywood star.

There is no doubt that he is the most loved celebrity child in showbiz, and fans simply go awww over each picture of his.

But do you have any idea who the Taimur Ali Khan of TV is? Well, one little munchkin is winning everyone’s heart with her cuteness and charm.

We are talking about beautiful baby girl Kiara Bhanushali, who plays the role of a little boy named Aditya aka Munna, the son of Ansh (Harsh Rajput) and Piya (Niyati Fatnani) in Star Plus’ Nazar.

Fans are gushing over Kiara’s pictures on social platforms.

Take a look at a few pictures and videos of Kiara, which will make you want to pull her cheeks and shower kisses on her.