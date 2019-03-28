News

Meet the Taimur Ali Khan of TV

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2019 07:54 PM

MUMBAI: Nawabi couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan became an internet sensation within just a year of being born and has a massive fan following similar to that of any other Bollywood star.

There is no doubt that he is the most loved celebrity child in showbiz, and fans simply go awww over each picture of his.

But do you have any idea who the Taimur Ali Khan of TV is? Well, one little munchkin is winning everyone’s heart with her cuteness and charm.

We are talking about beautiful baby girl Kiara Bhanushali, who plays the role of a little boy named Aditya aka Munna, the son of Ansh (Harsh Rajput) and Piya (Niyati Fatnani) in Star Plus’ Nazar.

Fans are gushing over Kiara’s pictures on social platforms.

Take a look at a few pictures and videos of Kiara, which will make you want to pull her cheeks and shower kisses on her.

Tags > Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Bhanushali, Nazar, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh enjoy vacation in...

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh enjoy vacation in Canada
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days