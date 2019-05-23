Meet Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Sehban Azim's ‘NEW FAMILY’

MUMBAI: We have often seen Sehban Azim socializing with his industry friends. He spends quality time with Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget, and other known faces from the industry frequently.

Currently seen in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sehban has been entertaining his fans by enacting his character with conviction, and we admire his screen presence. It is the holy month of Ramadan, and all shows have an iftaari on the sets for the unit members.

The cast of Tujhse Hai Raabta also had an Iftaari, and Sehbaan was seen in a celebratory mood. He took a group picture with the cast and captioned it as ‘unit which eats together stays together’!

Way to go Sehban and team Tujhse Hai Raabta!