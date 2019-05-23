News

Meet Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Sehban Azim's ‘NEW FAMILY’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: We have often seen Sehban Azim socializing with his industry friends. He spends quality time with Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget, and other known faces from the industry frequently.

Currently seen in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sehban has been entertaining his fans by enacting his character with conviction, and we admire his screen presence. It is the holy month of Ramadan, and all shows have an iftaari on the sets for the unit members.

The cast of Tujhse Hai Raabta also had an Iftaari, and Sehbaan was seen in a celebratory mood. He took a group picture with the cast and captioned it as ‘unit which eats together stays together’!

Way to go Sehban and team Tujhse Hai Raabta!

Tags > Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sehban Azim, Zee TV's, Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Popular TV celebrities attend Aladdin's...

Popular TV celebrities attend Aladdin's special screening!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days