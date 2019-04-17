News

Meet Zain Imam’s biggest fan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2019 05:00 PM
MUMBAI: Zain Imam is the epitome of good looks, charm, and hotness all at one time.

The young lad enjoys a massive fan following. Fans not only love Zain’s on-screen characters but also adore his real self and his pleasant personality.

Zain will be seen in Star Plus’ upcoming show titled Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampana, for which the team is in the City of Lakes, Udaipur, for promotions.

Zain got a special surprise when a local fan dropped by the location and flaunted a tattoo of his name. The special gesture was overwhelming for Zain, and he was thrilled on receiving so much love from his fans across the country.
 
See the pics:
 


Zain became a rage after his stellar performance in Star Plus’ Naamkaran and Zee TV’s Tashan-e-Ishq.

All we can say is that the dapper guy deserves all the love!

