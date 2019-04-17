Meet Zain Imam’s biggest fan!

MUMBAI: Zain Imam is the epitome of good looks, charm, and hotness all at one time.



The young lad enjoys a massive fan following. Fans not only love Zain’s on-screen characters but also adore his real self and his pleasant personality.



Zain will be seen in Star Plus’ upcoming show titled Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampana, for which the team is in the City of Lakes, Udaipur, for promotions.



Zain got a special surprise when a local fan dropped by the location and flaunted a tattoo of his name. The special gesture was overwhelming for Zain, and he was thrilled on receiving so much love from his fans across the country.

See the pics: