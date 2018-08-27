News

Mega budget of Rs 15 crore for Star Bharat’s next Radha Krishna!

MUMBAI: With the aim of bringing to life the classic love saga, Star Bharat offers the magnum opus show on the greatest ever love icons. While Radha Krishna has defined the meaning of love for all, the show is a fascinating journey into the era that explores many unknown facets about their love story. To ensure that the grandeur of the show surpasses everyone’s expectations, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to pay attention to every minute detailing.

The set, which is divided into multiple parts including Vrindavan, Gokul, Golok, Vrindavan jungle, the costume, jewellery, the research and a massive team involving more than 300 members, is surely going attract everyone’s attention. Since the makers are aiming at offering a never-seen-before visual extravagance through the mythological show, the budget has also been much higher than the usual shows on Indian television.

Apparently, the overall budget of the Siddharth Kumar Tewary produced show is more than Rs 15 crore. Sumedh Mudgalkar will be seen playing Krishn and Malika Singh will be seen playing Radha in the upcoming Star Bharat show, Radha Krishn.

