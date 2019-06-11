Meghana Kaushik joins the cast of ALTBalaji’s Code M

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.

We exclusively reported about Jennifer Winget, Rajat Kapoor, Tanuj Virwani, and Madhurima Roy bagging pivotal roles in ALTBalaji’s Code M.

The story is a courtroom drama with an interesting plot, several twists, and a gripping storyline.



Now, the latest update is that gorgeous actress Meghana Kaushik will also join the cast and will have an interesting character to portray.



Meghana is known for her performance in Love, Lust & Confusion.



We couldn’t reach out to her for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.