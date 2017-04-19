Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Mehek leads Samiksha and Karan get MOBBED!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2017 05:40 PM

Recently, when the lead actors of Zee TV’s popular drama Zindagi Ki Mehek, Samiksha Jaiswal and Karan Vohra set off to shoot at a Dargah for an upcoming highpoint in the show, they were least prepared for a most overwhelming reaction from their fans!

The actors literally got mobbed. This incident ultimately led the production house to halt the shooting for a couple of hours. The fans were struggling to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors. The crowd at the Dargah Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki went out of control. Eventually, the police had to be called to clear off the chaos and manage the enthusiastic fans. Needless to say, the on-screen couple has gained much popularity in a short span and have a large fan following!

Confirming the incident, Samiksha who plays the female lead Mehek Sharma said, “Yeah, it’s true. Fans mobbed us while we were shooting at the Dargah. They were flocking around us everywhere we went. They were falling over each other to click photos. Even with security and bodyguards around, it was impossible to move around easily or shoot due to the boisterous crowds. Everywhere I went, people were screaming out my name. I gave more than 100 autographs and clicked countless selfies. Shooting away from the sets is good as it gives us a reality check on how our audiences feel about us. The entire experience was overwhelming as well as exhausting!”

Well, whoever said being a star was easy!

Tags > Zee TV, Zindagi Ki Mehek, Samiksha Jaiswal, Karan Vohra, Dargah Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top