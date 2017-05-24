Hot Downloads

Mehek's bidaai leaves co-stars in tears

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2017 04:28 PM

ZeeTV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek actors are busy shooting day and night for Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) and Shaurya’s (Karan Vohra) wedding sequence.

There is no doubt that the entire cast is very hard working, and makes sure to give their best, and put up a great show for their viewers. 

Recently, while shooting for Mehek’s bidaai sequence, the Sharma family were in tears for real. The beautiful ladies burst crying, seeing Mehek going away from the family.

Shiny Dixit, one of the actors from the show, who plays the role of Nehal, shared, “The actors of Zindagi Ki Mehek have a great bond and seeing one of our family going away left us emotional. We did not had to use glycerin as tears automatically welled up in our eyes. We could relate to the emotions and I am sure audience will also love the sequence." 

Keep up the good work, guys! 

